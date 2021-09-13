Recreational burn ban lifted in Aberdeen/Hoquiam
The Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Departments lifted their burn bans over the weekend.
In a joint release from the local departments, recreational fires can return to the cities after the burn ban was introduced earlier in the summer.
Despite this change, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, Grays Harbor County and other cities within Grays Harbor still have burn restrictions in place.
A “Recreational fire” is defined as cooking fires and campfires using charcoal or firewood that occur in designated areas or on private property for cooking, pleasure, or ceremonial purposes. Fires used for debris disposal purposes are not considered recreational fires.” (WAC 173-425-030)
To assist the citizens of Aberdeen and Hoquiam in this recreational pursuit, the following guidelines shall apply to “Recreational fires.”
- Recreational fires may be on open ground, in fire pits or containers constructed of concrete containing pumice, masonry, ceramic, or steel materials. STEEL BURN BARRELS ARE NOT ALLOWED.
- In addition to these guidelines, commercially manufactured fire containers must be used in accordance with the manufactures instructions and safety requirements.
- All non-commercial or home built fire containers must be installed and used following the requirements of these guidelines.
- The fuel area of the fire shall be no larger than 36 inches in diameter and 24 inches in height. (NO BON FIRES)
- Fire areas must be located at least 25 feet from wooden fences, decks, structures or other combustible materials.
- Fires must be attended at all times. Fires must be extinguished when burning is complete or a responsible person is no longer in attendance. A fire extinguisher or garden hose must be available for extinguishment of the fire.
- Only dry firewood, charcoal or commercially produced artificial logs (“presto-logs” etc.) may be burned. NO BURNING OF TRASH, RUBBISH, OR YARD DEBRIS.
- Burn responsibly. If smoke, odor or ash, which goes beyond your property, negatively impacts a neighbor or causes a nuisance, the fire must be extinguished.
For additional information, please contact either the Aberdeen Fire Department at 360-532-1254, the Hoquiam Fire Department at 360-532-5700, Extension 262, your local fire department, or the Grays County Fire Marshal’s office.