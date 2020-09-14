Rayonier to open access on limited basis due to improved weather conditions
Grays Harbor, WA – Due to improved weather conditions and a favorable 10-day forecast in the Coastal areas in western Washington, Rayonier has decided to open access to its forestland properties on a limited basis to employees, customers, and certain contractors not using equipment in the following counties:
- Clallam (west of Crescent Lake),
- Jefferson (west of the Olympic mountains),
- Grays Harbor,
- Pacific,
- Wahkiakum
All access to Rayonier forestland properties in California, Oregon and other areas in Washington remains closed until further notice.
They say they will continue to monitor weather conditions on a regular basis and may decide to open or close forestland properties on an area-by-area basis.
Rayonier says their primary concern is for the safety of our employees, contractors, customers, neighbors, and those who enjoy our properties.
“We regret the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate everyone’s cooperation to ensure the safety of everyone that may be impacted.”
“Our support and hearts go out to all the emergency responders, local government, and volunteers on the frontlines fighting the different fires, preventing new ones and keeping everyone safe.”
To keep up to date with status of Rayonier properties, please visit https://www.rayonier.com/media.