Raymond Schools looking for Superintendent; asking the public what they want
The Raymond School District is asking residents to weigh-in on what they want out of the next Superintendent.
The district posted a poll for parents and community members to give input into the search and hiring of a new superintendent.
The online questionnaire is available now that asks questions regarding what residents feel are the strengths and challenges of the district are, and what the priorities should be going forward.
In addition to the questionnaire, the district will hold a Zoom meeting on December 8 at 7:00 pm to explain the process.
December 8 meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7703160847
Online Questionaaire: https://forms.gle/JVMpfAmCUsUpYvEn9