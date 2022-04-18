      Weather Alert

Raymond man dies in Pacific County accident

Apr 18, 2022 @ 6:24am

A Pacific County accident turned fatal over the weekend.

Friday afternoon, a 43-year-old Raymond man died after leaving the roadway and striking a tree.

The Washington State Patrol issued an accident report stating that William Villanueva of Raymond was driving west on State Route 6 when he went to pass another vehicle.

The report states that when it began to hail, the Raymond man lost control of his 2006 Subaru Impreza and left the road, striking a tree.

The man died on scene. His family has been notified.

Drugs and alcohol were not involved, and the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time. 

The cause of the accident was cited as Driving Too Fast for Conditions.

