QIN member sentenced for sexual assault charges

A 21-year-old Taholah, Washington, man was sentenced on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to 30 months in prison for abusive sexual contact in connection with the sexual assault of a teenager on the Quinault Nation reservation, announced U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman.

The Department of Justice tells KXRO that Jerimiah McCrory was arrested in July 2021, after a teen victim reported McCrory raped her after attending a gathering on the Quinault reservation.

The investigation by Quinault Nation Police and the FBI revealed that other teens also had been sexually assaulted.

U.S. District Judge Tiffany M. Cartwright rejected a defense request for a time-served sentence, saying the forcible rape followed an escalating pattern of the sexual abuse of others.

According to the plea agreement, the sexual assault of one teenager occurred on April 12, 2021, when McCrory and the victim were visiting a home on the Quinault Nation reservation.

McCrory is a member of the Quinault Nation. McCrory admitted that he sexually assaulted the teen and pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact in connection with that assault in October 2023.

As part of the plea agreement, McCrory admitted to two other sexual assaults against teenage victims in 2019. Those facts were considered by the judge at sentencing as relevant conduct.

McCrory will be on 10 years of supervised release following prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the Quinault Nation Police and the FBI.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys J. Tate London and Rebecca S. Cohen. Mr. London serves as a Tribal Liaison for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Washington.