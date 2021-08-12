      Weather Alert

PUD schedules planned outage near Brady

Aug 12, 2021 @ 7:58am

The Grays Harbor Public Utility District has issued a notice to alert customers near Brady that a planned power outage is coming next week.

The PUD says that the work is scheduled from approximately 1-3pm on Tuesday, August 17.

 The outage will allow crews to hang markers from distribution lines, making them visible to low flying aircraft.

This work is said to impact roughly 30 homes on the East Brady Loop Road, including and past 92 East Brady Loop Rd to the end of the line.  

All impacted customers will receive notification phone calls from the PUD. 

In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, televisions, and microwaves by unplugging those items.  You should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.  

The outage duration of two hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed.  Therefore, it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period

