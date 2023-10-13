Public invited to fill Christmas Stockings for Soldiers

It is that time of year once again as Harrison Family Mortuary joins hundreds of Veterans & Family Memorial Care providers across America participating in the annual Christmas Stockings for Soldiers initiative.

“Let’s send our troops a little taste of home for the holidays. “ said the local company.

Through December 1st, supporters can stop into either location for the funeral home and pick-up a Free Christmas Stocking to take home, decorate and stuff with Christmas Cheer.

Anyone who comes in will receive a list of recommended items along with the free stocking.

Harrison Family Mortuary will ship the stockings, at their expense, to troops abroad in time for Christmas.

“Providing our heroes with some good tidings and holiday cheer is a great way for us to show our support and appreciation for the sacrifices they make to keep our country safe and secure”, said Colleen Harrison, owner of Harrison Family Mortuary.

Anyone is able to stop into the Harrison Family Mortuary locations in Aberdeen or Montesano through December 1st, Monday thru Friday between 9 am and 4 pm, to pick-up your Christmas Stocking.