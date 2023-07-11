Public comments open on Willapa Bay Salmon Management and Forage Fish Management policies

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is seeking public input on possible revisions to its Willapa Bay Salmon Management and statewide Forage Fish Management policies.

The Willapa Bay Salmon Management Policy provides guidance to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) to promote conservation of salmon in Willapa Bay as well as the economic well-being and stability of commercial and recreational fishing in Washington.

First adopted in 2015, the policy underwent a comprehensive review in 2018, and a formal policy revision process began in 2020.

Since that time, the Commission has held numerous meetings to discuss and collect public input on possible revisions and updates to the policy.

The final draft policy is now available for public review and comment.

To learn more or submit a comment on the Willapa Bay Salmon Management Policy, visit WDFW’s webpage or the comment portal. Comments may also be emailed directly to [email protected].

The Forage Fish Management Policy provides statewide guidance for WDFW to maintain healthy populations of forage fish species and individual stocks of forage fish while assuring the integrity of ecosystems and habitats.

First adopted in 1998, WDFW staff recommended revising the policy to clarify that it applies to both marine and freshwater ecosystems.

The draft policy is available for public review and comment.

To submit a comment on the Forage Fish Management Policy, visit the comment portal.

Both comment periods are open through Aug. 7, 2023.

The Commission expects to discuss both policies at its Aug. 10-12 meeting. To view details of past or upcoming Commission meetings, visit the Commission webpage.