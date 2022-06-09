Public comment opportunities for NEPA scoping on North Shore Levee West Project

The City of Hoquiam has issued a public notice regarding the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Scoping for the North Shore Levee West Project.
The proposed levee would construct approximately 5.5 miles of earthen levees, concrete floodwalls, and raised roads around West Hoquiam, including the downtown business district, to reduce riverine and coastal flooding.
This project is separate from the proposed North Shore Levee Project on the east side of the Hoquiam River, in the cities of Hoquiam and Aberdeen.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is proposing to fund the City of Hoquiam North Shore Levee West project through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant program, Fiscal Year 2020, as authorized by the Disaster Recovery Reform Act (DRRA) of 2018.
As part of planning, FEMA intends to conduct an environmental planning and historic preservation review for the Project, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA); National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA); Executive Order (EO) 11988, Floodplain Management; EO 11990, Wetlands Protection; EO 12898, Environmental Justice; and EO 14008, Climate Change.
FEMA is accepting comments about the proposed Project, alternative approaches to reducing flood-related risks and vulnerabilities, and environmental issues from the public; local, state and federal agencies; Tribes; and other interested parties. FEMA will use these comments to define the scope of the NEPA analysis and inform its decision-making. Please provide comments in writing and send to the FEMA contact listed below. Alternatively, please attend the public open house in person or visit the virtual meeting room to learn about the project and submit comments. Comments must be received by July 22, 2022, to be considered.
To learn more about the proposed Project, please see the following opportunities or contact the individuals listed below:
Future opportunities to comment on the environmental review process are expected in fall 2022.
FEMA Responsible Official:
Science Kilner
Regional Environmental Officer
FEMA Region 10
130 – 228th St SW
Bothell, WA 98021-9796
[email protected]
City Contact:
Brian Shay
City Administrator
City of Hoquiam
[email protected]
360-538-3983
ADA Requests
The meeting room is accessible to people with disabilities. If you need to request an accommodation (sign language interpreters, Braille, CART/captioning, etc.), please make your request by June 13, 2022. Last minute requests will be accepted but may not be possible to fill. Send an e-mail to Brian Shay at [email protected] or call 360-538-3983