Property tax extension available for Grays Harbor residents
In response to economic impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grays Harbor County Treasurer Ken Albert has announced an extension to the property tax deadline for residential and commercial taxpayers to June 1, 2020.
In a release, he states that Grays Harbor County will waive the interest and penalty on unpaid property taxes for 31 days and will only assess interest and penalties on any unpaid first half 2020 real and personal property taxes after June 1st 2020 verified by postmark.
Albert encourages property owners who are financially able to pay first half or full year property taxes early, to fund essential services needed now and in the months to come.
“Your property taxes fund essential services in state and local government, including cities, counties, public health, schools, fire districts, ports, hospital and other districts. “
Property tax payments that occur twice-yearly fund state and local governments and Albert states that property taxes are the primary source of cash flow for our local governments, adding that without cash flow from property taxes, some districts might be unable to meet their expense or debt obligations, which would also impact bond ratings.
Treasurer Ken Albert added “We recognize that many families and businesses are struggling to make ends meet during the economic crisis from the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are asking what kind of assistance programs are available for taxpayers who need help paying the real and personal property taxes due on April 30. We have been assured by mortgage escrow companies that they will pay the first half taxes on time. Grays Harbor County will extend the property tax deadline for residential and commercial taxpayers to June 1, 2020. Grays Harbor County will waive the interest and penalty on unpaid property taxes for 31 days and will only assess interest and penalties on any unpaid first half 2020 real and personal property taxes after June 1st 2020 verified by postmark. “
The extension waiver shall not apply to prior year delinquent taxes or intermediaries, including mortgage loan servicing companies.
If taxpayers anticipate being unable to pay their payment by June 1st, please contact their office after May 15th at ghtreasurer@co.grays-harbor.wa.us or (360) 249-3751 when they may have a return to normal staffing in the office.
The Treasurer’s office is closed to the public until further notice, although taxpayers may continue to business through the website, email, mail or phone calls.