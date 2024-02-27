Prolific criminal suspect taken into custody; linked to Pacific County crimes

A suspect believed to be connected to crimes in Pacific County was taken into custody on Monday.

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office shared information on a suspect wanted for Kidnapping, Burglary, and Vehicle Theft in Cowlitz County that they said was likely the same suspect linked to several crimes in Pacific County, taking place over the past several weeks.

They added that while the suspect was believed to be in Cowlitz County, there was a chance they could have returned to Pacific County.

Following the alert from Pacific County, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said that the suspect, 38-year-old Jacob Dean Smart of Astoria, was believed to be near the Port of Kalama.

Smart has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest and has been linked to recent crimes in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

Smart is believed to have used a mask during the commission of crimes.

During a search, Cowlitz 911 received what appeared to be an accidental call from a phone number associated with Smart. GPS data from that call placed the phone in the area near a truck stop.

Officials say that a reverse-911 call was placed to homes in the area notifying residents about the search for the suspect.

Lower Columbia SWAT responded to assist in the search. K-9 units attempted to track the suspect with assistance from Unmanned Arial Systems (UAS).

A citizen reported seeing a subject matching Smart’s description – with the mask – running across I-5 and toward train tracks.

Deputies and officers from local police departments responded to the area.

A Longview Police UAS operator observed the suspect going through the property in the Port of Kalama.

The suspect was then seen entering the Arxada Kalama Plant through an open bay door.

Negotiators were able to reach Smart on his phone and attempted to convince him to surrender. During calls with negotiators, Smart threatened to shoot officers and also threatened to shoot vehicles driving through the area.

Officials say that Smart made numerous threats and told negotiators he would not be taken alive.

Lower Columbia SWAT utilized a K-9 team and deployed chemical agents to take Smart into custody.

He was treated for minor injuries and booked into Cowlitz County Jail on the outstanding warrants.

Detectives are investigating Smart for multiple other crimes.