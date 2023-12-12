KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Prefiled bill places restrictions on gas powered outdoor power equipment; pushes toward zero emissions

December 12, 2023 8:33AM PST
Share
Owned by Alpha Media LLC and its affiliates

A bill prefiled ahead of the upcoming legislative session would prohibit gas powered chainsaws, lawn mowers, and other outdoor equipment, instead incentivizing zero emission models for the future.

Representative Amy Walen has prefiled House Bill 1868 ahead of the legislative session with the intent to have it introduced when the House of Representatives convenes starting in January.

The bill, if passed, would establish temporary sales and use tax relief and a temporary grant program for zero emissions landscaping equipment to accelerate the phasing out of fossil fuel-powered equipment in transitioning to cleaner alternatives, and to restrict the introduction of new fossil fuel powered outdoor landscaping equipment.

The term outdoor power equipment refers to those with a less than 25 horsepower engine. This includes outdoor lawnmowers, chainsaws, leaf blowers, log splitters, weedeaters, and more.

Under the bill, it states that gasoline-powered and diesel-powered landscaping and other outdoor power equipment emit a host of air pollutants that contribute to climate change and negatively impact public health. The bill cites data from the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Transportation to bolster the claim.

In addition to climate-related issues, Walen states that small gas engines used in lawn and garden equipment can also cause asthma, hearing loss, and other health issues, especially for workers who regularly use them. This is in addition to the noise that could be a nuisance to communities.

She states that “Going electric can generate health benefits and protect those who have to hear, handle, and inhale gas engines for hours on end.”

The bill notes that “In some instances, electric and battery-operated equipment are just as powerful as gas, and more efficient.”

If passed, retail sales tax would be eliminated on the zero emissions outdoor power equipment, and local governments may be issued grants to replace their existing equipment with a zero emissions alternative, with $5 million per year being put toward the effort.

The bill would set a timeframe to prohibit engine exhaust and emissions from new outdoor power equipment produced after January 1, 2026 or as soon as feasible.

The rules would not apply if suitable zero emissions outdoor power equipment technology does not exist for certain products.

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

FearlessJackson Dean
11:34am
Where The Wild Things AreLuke Combs
11:26am
But I Got A Beer In My HandLuke Bryan
11:23am
Wild Flowers And Wild HorsesLainey Wilson
11:19am
World On FireNate Smith
11:12am
View Full Playlist