Potential COVID-19 exposure at Hoquiam Prom Event
Grays Harbor Public Health & Social Services have issued a notice that officials have identified a case who attended a Hoquiam Prom Night event on May 22, 2021 at the Elks Lodge on 624 K St in Hoquiam.
In their release they state that there is a potential that several people may have been exposed to a positive COVID case while attending this event.
Public Health Director Mike McNickle recommends that parents and students watch closely for signs and symptoms of COVID which may include mild to severe:
- Fever (defined as subjective or 100.4 °F or higher)
- Fatigue
- Sore throat
- Cough
- Headache
- Congestion or runny nose
- Loss of sense of taste and/or smell
- Muscle or body aches
- Nausea or vomiting
- Shortness of breath
- Diarrhea (defined as two or more loose stools in 24 hours)
Officials recommend testing 5-7 days after the exposure date/time if symptoms develop or you are concerned that you or your child may have been exposed.
Testing options and locations are available at https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/TestingforCOVID19.