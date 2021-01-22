      Weather Alert

POSTPONED: Wishkah scheduled water outage

Jan 22, 2021 @ 1:19pm

A planned water outage that was originally scheduled between 7:00 AM and 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 for City of Aberdeen water customers in the Wishkah Valley between Squirrel Road and Baretich Road as been postponed.

The outage was originally planned to allow crews to make repairs to a water main leak. It would have, and will when it does eventually occur, impact over 10 miles of homes.

Aberdeen City Engineer Kris Koski issued an update saying that the planned outage is being postponed to avoid conflict with the return of in-person learning for the Wishkah Valley School District.

Public notice will be posted once City staff  have identified the next available opportunity for scheduling the maintenance on the water main in the Wishkah Valley.

When the outage does occur, customers may experience low water pressure or a complete outage as crews drain the main, make the repair, then refill the main.

