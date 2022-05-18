Planning documents indicate Dollar General store could come to Aberdeen

Another Dollar General could be coming to Grays Harbor, this time in Central Park.
According to construction documents, a Dollar General store is being planned for Aberdeen near the 7-11 gas station on Highway 12.
In documents obtained by KXRO, bidding for the project opened this month.
In bid documents, the 10,000+ sq ft facility has been in the planning stages since 2020.
A construction stormwater general permit was filed for the site being proposed, showing that the presence of contaminated soil was on the site and would need to be addressed.
Despite documents indicating interest in new locations, Dollar General Corporation Public Relations told KXRO “At this time, we currently do not have any future store plans in Aberdeen or Grays Harbor County”, while adding that they “continue to evaluate opportunities to add new locations and extend our mission of Serving Others in the community.”
In 2020, Dollar General announced their expansion into Washington with a store in Cathlamet. Since that time the company has opened nearly 30 stores.
This includes locations in McCleary, Oakville, Ocean Shores, Westport, Ocean Park, Pe Ell, and South Bend. Plans for a store in Grayland are still underway despite community pushback.
A number of other Dollar General stores are also planned for the region.
The company had announced in December that their plans included adding 1,110 new stores in 2022 alone. As of April, Dollar General reported operating over 18,000 stores across 47 states.