Planned power outage scheduled for Geissler Road area

An upcoming planned power outage will impact dozens of homes outside Montesano.
The Grays Harbor Public Utility District sent an alert for customers on and around Geissler Road of a planned power outage next week.
Approximately 56 customers will be impacted from 141 Geissler to the end of the road and all customers on Wedekind Lane.
The outage will allow contractors to use a crane to install pilings for a bridge/culvert replacement project.
Power will be down beginning at 8:30 AM on Monday, July 11th and will continue for as long as it takes for the bridge work to be completed.
During the outage, PUD crews will also take advantage of the de-energized lines to complete pole relocation work in the area.
All impacted customers will receive notification phone calls from the PUD.
In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, televisions, and microwaves by unplugging those items. You should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.
Since the restoration time is unknown, it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that period.