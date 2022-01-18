Pizza Factory opening location in Ocean Shores
QSR Magazine first broke the news that national restaurant chain Pizza Factory is planning to open a store in Ocean Shores.
The chain confirms on their website that planning is underway.
This location would add to nine other cities within Washington with locations, and the first in the southwest portion of the state.
The new location will be located at 131 E Chance a La Mer, the former location of Alec’s by the Sea.
According to the release on QSR Magazine, the Ocean Shores franchise is owned and operated by CDH Restaurants LLC, co-founded by Margaret Dawson and Stuart Corcoran.
Both local owners are full-time residents of Grays Harbor with properties in Ocean Shores and Ocean City. Corcoran grew up in Pacific County, while Dawson had spent over 50 years traveling to Ocean Shores. They each spent thirty years in the high-tech industry as well as previous restaurant management experience.
“The Ocean Shores community has always held a special place in our hearts, and it was essential that we invest in the community and provide an amazing restaurant experience for the people here,” says Margaret Dawson. “We chose Pizza Factory because of its commitment to small town business and community initiatives combined with their focus on amazing food, high-quality fresh ingredients, delivery service, and technology, such as their mobile app.”
Along with the pizza menu, planned features for the coastal location reportedly include a lunch buffet and salad bar and a Pour My Beer self-serve tap wall offering regional microbrews and national beers, as well as Washington wines and cider.
“Pizza Factory prides itself on our community-centered culture, and we’re thrilled to see new franchisees like Margaret and Stuart resonate with our brand values,” says Pizza Factory CEO Mary Jane Riva. “Continuing to expand our brand, especially in one of our growth markets, is always exciting. I believe given the duo’s experience in start-ups and restaurant operations, they will continue to cultivate relationships with the community that will make our brand a well-known staple, and local hangout spot for many.”
Pizza Factory has over 120 restaurants nationwide.
“As the Pizza Factory motto goes, we truly want this to “Be Awesome” for Ocean Shores and the surrounding communities,” emphasizes Margaret Dawson.
The Ocean Shores Pizza Factory is scheduled to open May 2022.