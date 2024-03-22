PFMC meeting to be held at Chateau Westport on March 25

A public hearing on salmon management alternatives will be taking place in Westport.

All community members are encouraged to attend the Pacific Fishery Management Council public hearing on Monday, March 25th, from 7-9 p.m. at the Chateau Westport.

The purpose of the public hearing is to receive comments on the proposed management alternatives in preparation for adopting final salmon management recommendations at the April Council meeting.

A summary of verbal comments heard at the hearings will be provided to the Pacific Council at its upcoming meeting.

This public hearing is scheduled to be held from 7 to 9 pm at the Chateau Westport in the Beach Room, 710 S Hancock Ave. Westport, WA 98595.

Public comment will be accepted in person at the hearing, and can also be submitted electronically via e-portal in advance of the April Council meeting.

More information on that option will be available soon.

For further information about the work session, please contact Robin Ehlke at 503-820-2410; toll-free 1-866-806-7204, extension 410.