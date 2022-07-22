      Weather Alert

Person found deceased in Johns River fire

Jul 22, 2022 @ 11:02am

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone was found deceased following a fire in the Johns River area.

Grays Harbor Undersheriff Brad Johansson share that at 3:40am on Friday morning, South Beach Regional Fire Authority crews were called to Astoria Lane for a structure fire.

When they arrived they found a fully involved mobile home fire  that had spread to adjacent vehicles. 

According to SBRFA, approximately a dozen firefighter personnel responded to extinguish the blaze, using water tenders due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area.

During their response, a victim was confirmed within the fire scene.

At this time no additional information was available as an investigation is underway.

GHSO Deputies are investigating the fire scene to see if they can determine the cause and origin of the fire. Johansson shared that at this point the fire does not seem suspicious. 

The victim has not been positively identified by the Grays Harbor Coroner’s Office.

SBRFA shared, “Fire crews worked several hours through the morning putting out hot spots and assisting on scene. Our deepest condolences for this terrible loss of life.”

July 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
Most Popular Posts
Rock Of Ages Opens at the Bishop Center This Thursday
Water permit delay means Aberdeen-Hoquiam game won’t be at Stewart Field
Aberdeen Art Walk Is Tomorrow!
GGHI July Business Forum Lunch to feature new local leaders
Local food system infrastructure grant applications open
Connect With Us Listen To Us On