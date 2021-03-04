Pandemic food assistance on its way for Washington kids
Many families in Washington state will soon have another round of benefits to help buy groceries.
Called Pandemic EBT, or P-EBT, these food benefits are available to families with children who have been home from school due to COVID-19 closures or reduced hours and who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals.
The benefits, ranging from $25 to $123 per child per month, depending on the learning model of the child’s school, will come loaded onto a special P-EBT card mailed automatically to each eligible child.
The next round of P-EBT benefits covers September 2020 through January 2021.
Learn more about this round of P-EBT at the DSHS Medium site.