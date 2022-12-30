KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Pacific Transit adding Menlo route in 2023

December 30, 2022 7:03AM PST
Share
Pacific Transit adding Menlo route in 2023

The Pacific Transit System has announced that beginning in January, they will be expanding their service area.

According to the transit system website, a Menlo route will be added to the schedule. 

The Menlo bus will run Monday through Friday starting just before 8am and will make multiple stops throughout the day, with the schedule showing four total trips a day between downtown Raymond and the Menlo Store. 

South Bend Timberland Library shared that in addition to that route, additional runs are being added to the transit system area from Astoria to Aberdeen.

The library also stated that updated schedules are available at their branch.

Riders 18-and-younger ride free on Pacific Transit, as well as veterans.

For route details and more information, visit www.pacifictransit.org.

Most Popular Posts

1

Check out our Christmas Holiday Lineup!
2

NY Time's Food Columnist Melissa Clark Talks Holiday Meals
3

Gov. Inslee issues emergency proclamation for November storms in Grays Harbor and other counties
4

Prefiled bill looks to create statewide registry of rental properties
5

Local state parks including among First Day Hikes on January 1

Recently Played

This Ones For The GirlsMartina Mcbride
7:24am
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
7:21am
Best Thing Since BackroadsJake Owen
7:14am
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
7:11am
Days Go ByKeith Urban
7:07am
View Full Playlist