Pacific Transit adding Menlo route in 2023

The Pacific Transit System has announced that beginning in January, they will be expanding their service area.

According to the transit system website, a Menlo route will be added to the schedule.

The Menlo bus will run Monday through Friday starting just before 8am and will make multiple stops throughout the day, with the schedule showing four total trips a day between downtown Raymond and the Menlo Store.

South Bend Timberland Library shared that in addition to that route, additional runs are being added to the transit system area from Astoria to Aberdeen.

The library also stated that updated schedules are available at their branch.

Riders 18-and-younger ride free on Pacific Transit, as well as veterans.

For route details and more information, visit www.pacifictransit.org.