KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Pacific County burn ban lifted

October 25, 2022 8:58AM PDT
Share
Pacific County burn ban lifted

The temporary burn ban is lifted as of today in Pacific County.

Pacific County Fire Marshal Shawn Humphreys announced that normal burning activities can resume today.

On July 15, the county implemented the ban, joining other regional counties to place the restrictions on outdoor burning.

With recent rain, officials have begun making changes to the lighter restrictions.

As of this morning, no change was announced for Grays Harbor to lift their similar restrictions, although some local jurisdictions such as the City of Ocean Shores lifted their bans.

While some burning can occur once again in Pacific County, not all burning is allowed.

Residents are encouraged to contact their local fire district for information about local burning, or the Washington State Department of Natural Resources for updates on burn restrictions at 1-800-323-BURN or visit their website at www2.wadnr.gov/burn-risk

You may also contact ORCAA at 1-800-422-5623 or visit their website at www.orcaa.org.

To contact Pacific County officials, residents can call 360-642-9382 for Long Beach; or 360-875-9356 for South Bend.

Most Popular Posts

1

Meet Miss Grays Harbor and find out more this Saturday
2

Ericka Corban To Perform This Thursday At Album Release Party
3

Ellie Winkleman joins me to talk about a great opportunity!
4

GHC having Halloweek this week!
5

GH Assessor staff in Ocean Shores and Montesano over coming months

Recently Played

Give Heaven Some HellHardy
10:22am
Die From A Broken HeartMaddie & Tae
10:15am
Dont Come LookinJackson Dean
10:11am
ThenBrad Paisley
10:07am
That Aint Me No MoreMatt Stell
10:03am
View Full Playlist