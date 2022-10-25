Pacific County burn ban lifted

The temporary burn ban is lifted as of today in Pacific County.

Pacific County Fire Marshal Shawn Humphreys announced that normal burning activities can resume today.

On July 15, the county implemented the ban, joining other regional counties to place the restrictions on outdoor burning.

With recent rain, officials have begun making changes to the lighter restrictions.

As of this morning, no change was announced for Grays Harbor to lift their similar restrictions, although some local jurisdictions such as the City of Ocean Shores lifted their bans.

While some burning can occur once again in Pacific County, not all burning is allowed.

Residents are encouraged to contact their local fire district for information about local burning, or the Washington State Department of Natural Resources for updates on burn restrictions at 1-800-323-BURN or visit their website at www2.wadnr.gov/burn-risk.

You may also contact ORCAA at 1-800-422-5623 or visit their website at www.orcaa.org.

To contact Pacific County officials, residents can call 360-642-9382 for Long Beach; or 360-875-9356 for South Bend.