      Weather Alert

Pacific County adds case to COVID-19 count; recent case not currently in county

Jul 9, 2020 @ 8:02am

Pacific County, WA – Pacific County has added a COVID-19 case to their total which now sits at 18, but the most recent case is not currently within the county. 

In a release from Pacific County Emergency Management, they say they have received notice of an additional positive case of COVID-19 attributed to the county. 

They say the individual with this positive case is incarcerated in a correctional facility and is currently out of Pacific County. 

This case is attributed to the county because that is where the individual’s permanent address is located.

Pacific County Positive Cases: 18

Pacific County Total Tests: 1,058

The Pacific County Health and Human Services Department will continue to investigate this most recent case and strongly encourages the public to maintain social distancing by limiting non-essential travel, and practice personal protective measures to include, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, and wearing a face covering in public.

For up to date information and guidance about how to keep yourself and your family healthy, please visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.

July 2020
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
Most Popular Posts
COVID-19 patient transferred to Stafford Creek
Music program and some staff brought back to Aberdeen School District
United For Justice
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
$50 Million in assistance for Washington fishing and shellfish industries