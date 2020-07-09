Pacific County adds case to COVID-19 count; recent case not currently in county
Pacific County, WA – Pacific County has added a COVID-19 case to their total which now sits at 18, but the most recent case is not currently within the county.
In a release from Pacific County Emergency Management, they say they have received notice of an additional positive case of COVID-19 attributed to the county.
They say the individual with this positive case is incarcerated in a correctional facility and is currently out of Pacific County.
This case is attributed to the county because that is where the individual’s permanent address is located.
Pacific County Positive Cases: 18
Pacific County Total Tests: 1,058
The Pacific County Health and Human Services Department will continue to investigate this most recent case and strongly encourages the public to maintain social distancing by limiting non-essential travel, and practice personal protective measures to include, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, and wearing a face covering in public.
For up to date information and guidance about how to keep yourself and your family healthy, please visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.