Over 80 inmates at Stafford Creek test positive for COVID
Aberdeen, WA – An outbreak at Stafford Creek Corrections Center (SCCC) has added to the Grays Harbor County COVID totals.
The Grays Harbor Health Department posted updated numbers Friday listing 57 new cases.
According to a memo to employees that is posted on the Washington Department of Corrections website, “SCCC received test results for an additional 84 incarcerated individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The memo goes on to say that the individuals that tested positive have been in quarantine since Sunday, November 29, 2020.
The memo states that:
“The facility medical director has begun the incarcerated and staff contact mapping process, following established protocols. A health care team will continue doing symptom and temperature checks of all incarcerated individuals in the housing unit where the positive individuals were housed.”
According to the memo, any employee confirmed to be in close contact with with an individual that tested positive will be asked to self-quarantine at home until the suggested 14-day quarantine period ends.