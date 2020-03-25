Over 300 workers eliminated at Westport, LLC; cited as coronavirus response
The Westport Shipyard is the latest business to go into massive layoffs due to ongoing restrictions statewide.
In a letter posted to Facebook from President Daryl Wakefield to an employee, it states that
“It is with a heavy heart that I am writing to advise you that Westport, LLC (Westport) has to make some difficult decisions.”
In the letter it says that the ongoing pandemic is responsible for the job losses.
“We regret that we will need to terminate your employment today due to unforeseeable business circumstances caused by the impact of the Coronavirus. We do not know the impact this pandemic is going to have on our business: it could be two weeks, two months, two years, or longer.”
They state that the length of the layoffs is not known and they will continue to re-evaulate their options.
In the letter it states that a total of 347 employees will be affected, including all but essential staff.
In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, it states that 335 Westport, LLC workers are laid off or on permanent leave.
The Employment Security Department lists the closure as starting this week.
“We know this is a difficult time for everyone, and our thoughts are with you all. Please keep in contact with Westport about future openings as business demand allows.”
The letter also lists options through the Employment Security Department to work with impacted workers.
Staff from the local rapid response team and WorkSource center will perform outreach to employees of the organization to ease the transition.
“On behalf of Westport, as well as myself personally, please accept my appreciation for our service at Westport and my sorrow for all the difficulty you and your families have suffered as a result of this pandemic that has affected our entire nation.”
Westport, LLC holds offices in Westport, Port Angeles, and Seattle.