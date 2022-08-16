Outlook says coastal areas will see high tide flooding increase

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says high tide flooding has become more common as sea levels rise and it is affecting residents of coastal areas.

Floods that used to only occur during large storms now occur more regularly from simple causes.

They include full-moons or changes in currents and winds.

Officials stated that high-tide flooding, often referred to as “king tides,” “nuisance,” or “sunny day” flooding, is becoming increasingly common due to years of sea level rise.

It typically occurs when tides reach from 1.75 to 2 feet above the daily average high tide and start spilling onto streets or bubbling up from storm drains.

For Coastal Washington, a map showing the projected number of high tide flooding days at National Water Level Observation Network stations at yearly intervals out to 2050 shows that the local Toke Point station saw 11 flood days in 2021, with up to 16 expected in 2022, and by 2050 could see 20-25.

In their numbers, they do state that in 2000 the Toke Point station saw 12 flood days, and has a record number of 33 at the site.

Coastal communities across the U.S. continue to experience more frequent high-tide flooding, forcing residents and visitors to deal with flooded shorelines and streets.

As science advances, so does the ability to predict high tide flooding.

This year’s Outlook is enhanced by methods outlined in the U.S. Federal Sea Level Rise and Coastal Flood Hazard Task Force’s 2022 Sea Level Rise Technical Report; an inter-agency effort to update sea level rise scenarios to emphasize the amount of expected rise by 2050 to inform community planning initiatives.

