      Weather Alert

Open houses planned to discuss Central Grays Harbor Regional Fire Authority

Aug 25, 2021 @ 6:57am

Open houses have been scheduled for the public to learn more about the proposed Central Grays Harbor Regional Fire Authority and the plan being proposed.

Two events have been planned, one in Aberdeen and the other in Hoquiam.

The fire departments of Aberdeen and Hoquiam will be hosting the open houses for the general public to discuss the Central Grays Harbor Regional Fire Authority Plan.

  • Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 6:00 PM at the Hoquiam Fire Department, 625 8th Street, Hoquiam, WA
  • Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 6:00 PM at the Aberdeen Fire Department, 700 W Market Street, Aberdeen, WA

Staff will be on hand to present the information from the plan and answer questions from the public.

The proposed formation of the Central Grays Harbor Regional Fire Authority will be on the November ballot.

The plan is available at www.aberdeenwa.gov and www.cityofhoquiam.com.

August 2021
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Most Popular Posts
The Olson Bros Band Live In Studio With Kix 95.3's The Luceman In The Morning
Rapid increase of COVID-19 in Grays Harbor leads to increased demand for testing
Floating wind farm proposal shows no long-term environmental effects on fish populations
Booster dose for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in Grays Harbor available in September
Catalytic converter theft leads to arrests and recovery of part
Connect With Us Listen To Us On