Open houses planned to discuss Central Grays Harbor Regional Fire Authority
Open houses have been scheduled for the public to learn more about the proposed Central Grays Harbor Regional Fire Authority and the plan being proposed.
Two events have been planned, one in Aberdeen and the other in Hoquiam.
The fire departments of Aberdeen and Hoquiam will be hosting the open houses for the general public to discuss the Central Grays Harbor Regional Fire Authority Plan.
- Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 6:00 PM at the Hoquiam Fire Department, 625 8th Street, Hoquiam, WA
- Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 6:00 PM at the Aberdeen Fire Department, 700 W Market Street, Aberdeen, WA
Staff will be on hand to present the information from the plan and answer questions from the public.
The proposed formation of the Central Grays Harbor Regional Fire Authority will be on the November ballot.
The plan is available at www.aberdeenwa.gov and www.cityofhoquiam.com.