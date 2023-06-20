Online reporting an option for some non-emergency crimes

Residents can report some crimes online to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office.

According to the law enforcement agency, online reporting of certain crimes that have occurred in unincorporated Grays Harbor County or the City of Oakville is now available.

To issue a report, you can visit the Sheriff’s Office webpage at www.graysharbor.us/departments/sheriff/index.php and click on File a Police Report.

The website lists the process of reporting;

You will be able to report your incident without waiting.

All online reports will be reviewed before they are approved.

Once approved, you will receive a follow-up email with your case number.

You will be notified by email if your report does not meet the online reporting criteria.

You may be contacted if further investigation of your case is needed.

Following the report, a deputy will be notified and is able to call you back if you wish.

The sheriff’s office states that this reporting is for non-emergencies that are not in progress, and there may not be an immediate response.

If you need to report an emergency, you are urged to call 9-1-1.

If you need to report a non-emergency crime that is in progress, please call Grays Harbor Dispatch at 360-533-8765.

“As always, if you wish to speak to a deputy, give us a call and we will gladly respond to your incident.”

Minor collisions, where the vehicles are not blocking traffic and there are no injuries, can also be reported online. First, try to exchange information with the other party, then visit the Washington State Patrol’s website.