Olson Brothers in Concert at the 7th Street

Feb 9, 2022 @ 2:10pm

We are pleased to announce the upcoming Olson Bros Band concert
March 26th at the 7th Street Theater
7pm

Ticket priced at $25 each

Tickets are now available for purchase online!  RIGHT HERE

Paper tickets are available for purchase at the Family Promise Day Center 111 East 4th Street in Aberdeen, Mondays 7am-2pm and Tuesday through Friday from 10am-2pm. They may also be purchased at Valu Drug in Montesano, Harbor Drug in Hoquiam, and City Drug in Aberdeen.

Here is the link for purchasing tickets online. Don’t miss out on a fun night of music for a great cause!


Family Promise of Grays Harbor opened in 2019 with a mission to help homeless children and their families’ transition into stable housing. This is done through providing a safe environment that includes a place to sleep, meals, and hospitality. They also offer support services to help gain employment to regain a sustainable independent family.

