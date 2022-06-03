Olson Bros Luke & Isaac “Hanging Out For A Minute” On The Kix 95.3 Morning Show

Okay, it was a lot of minutes but always a good time when Luke and Isaac Olson stop by and hang with the Luceman in the morning! We talk all things Olson, upcoming shows, live performance of a new song called “Hanging out for a minute” (See what I did there) As well as the radio Debut of the finished version of Tailgate Tunes! And I ask the big question on everyone’s mind…What’s going on with the hair situation… Check out the interview below.
part 1 catching up
part 2 new music projects
Part 3 in studio performance of “Hanging Out For A Minute”
Part 4 new studio track
Part 5 Radio Debut of “Tailgate Tunes”
Part 6 asking the question “Whats up with the hair situation” and wrap up