Olson Bros Luke & Isaac “Hanging Out For A Minute” On The Kix 95.3 Morning Show

Jun 3, 2022 @ 1:12pm
The Olson Bros
Luke and Isaac Olson of The Olson Bros Band

Okay, it was a lot of minutes but always a good time when Luke and Isaac Olson stop by and hang with the Luceman in the morning!   We talk all things Olson, upcoming shows, live performance of a new song called “Hanging out for a minute” (See what I did there)  As well as the radio Debut of the finished version of Tailgate Tunes!  And I ask the big question on everyone’s mind…What’s going on with the hair situation… Check out the interview below.

part 1 catching up

part 2 new music projects

Part 3 in studio performance of “Hanging Out For A Minute”

Part 4 new studio track

Part 5 Radio Debut of “Tailgate Tunes”

Part 6 asking the question “Whats up with the hair situation” and wrap up

 

The Olson Bros
