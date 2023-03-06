Offshore wind to be discussed by WCMAC

The next Washington Coastal Marine Advisory Council (WCMAC) meeting is scheduled for this week.

Without a specific federal-state task force in Washington to address offshore wind projects, WCMAC has served as the main discussion point for proposed offshore wind developments on the coast of Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.

The virtual meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 8th.

Part 1 of the meeting will be from 9:30am – 12:00pm and Part 2 of the meeting will be from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

An informational update from the Offshore Wind Technical Committee is scheduled for around 2pm.

This will be a virtual meeting, log-in/call-in information is included in the meeting materials.

The same log-in/call-in will be used for both parts of this meeting.

The meeting materials are now posted on the WCMAC website:

Department of Ecology – Committees, Boards, and Workgroups (wa.gov)