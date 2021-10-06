Ocosta Jr/Sr High School enters remote learning
The Ocosta Junior/Senior High School has now been placed into remote learning after a COVID-19 cluster was found at the school.
A letter sent out on Tuesday from Superintendent Heather Sweet states that the Grays Harbor County Public Health Department confirmed the cluster, which is defined as 3-or-more students or staff members within a location that have tested positive for COVID-19.
The school was directed to suspend all in-person classes, sports, and extracurricular activities within the school effective today.
A school closure is further prompted if certain criteria are met.
- Schools with fewer than 10 classrooms: If 2 or more classrooms are closed.
- Larger schools: If more than 10% of classrooms are closed.
- If there is a rapid increase in cases.
- If there are 2 or more generations of transmission.
- If there is not enough staff for school to function.
According to Sweet, the school was directed to make the change because of teh rapid increase in cases and evidence of two or more generations of COVID-19 transmission.
“We understand this news can be unsettling and that you will have many questions. GHC PH has additional COVID-19 information on its website: https://www.healthygh.org/.”
Remote learning will be in place through October 19, 2021. In-person classes will resume on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.