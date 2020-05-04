Ocean Shores Police rescue men from capsized kayak in surf
Ocean Shores, WA – Ocean Shores Police Officers rescued two men from a capsized kayak in the surf.
The police department tells KXRO that last week, they and the fire department were dispatched to a report of a capsized kayak in the surf near the North Jetty in Ocean Shores.
According to the department, officers were on scene within five minutes, and found two men floundering in the surf.
The men were wearing flotation devices, but were unable to get to their feet in the rolling surf.
Police say the officers waded into the water to reach the men.
Officer Elia assisted one man to the shore, while Officer Iversen waded deeper into the water to get the other man to his feet and back to the beach.
The men, a 28-year old from University Place and a 21-year old from Las Vegas, were checked by paramedics and released at the scene.