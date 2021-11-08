Ocean Shores Mayor Crystal Dingler passes away
It was announced that Ocean Shores Mayor Crystal Dingler passed away over the weekend.
The announcement came on Facebook from Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tempore Jon Martin.
Details on her passing have not been released.
Dingler won the seat of Mayor in 2011, serving the city for a time as a joint Mayor/City Administrator during a period in office.
While Mayor, she served on a number of committees, including her recent role of Chair of the Washington Coast Marine Advisory Council and prior chair of the SW Region Transportation Planning Organization.
Other outreach, according to the City of Ocean Shores website, Dingler was the founder of the Nonprofit Leaders Conference for Coastal and SW WA and numerous other public service positions.
Dingler’s current term was set to run through 2023.
Dingler is survived by her husband Dean and three children.