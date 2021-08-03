Ocean Shores man dies following single-vehicle accident
A 40-year-old Ocean Shores man died following an accident north of Copalis Beach, near Iron Springs.
The Washington State Patrol issued a release following the accident late Monday night after a truck hit a tree.
In their report, they state that a 37-year-old Ocean Shores woman was driving north on SR 109 when they left the roadway.
The 1995 Nissan pickup truck approached a curve, leaving the road and striking a tree, totaling the truck.
A passenger in the truck, 40-year-old Ryan Wilkinson of Ocean Shores, died at the scene.
Both people in the truck were wearing seatbelts.
The accident occurred just prior to 11:30pm. The roadway was cleared around 4am.