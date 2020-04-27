Ocean Shores extends emergency order closures
Ocean Shores Mayor Crystal Dingler has extended the closure of hotels and non-essential businesses within the city.
In her updated Executive Order, the Mayor announced that commercial lodging, restaurants, the Ocean Shores Convention Center, and the Visitor Information Center remain closed.
In addition, she provided a reminder that under the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order that prohibits residents from leaving their home except to participate in essential activities, this prohibits visitors and non-resident property owners.
The amended rules remain in place through May 18.
All previous COVID-19 mayoral proclamations and orders shall remain in full force and effect
Any violation of these emergency measures could result in a fine, imprisonment for not more than ninety days, or both.