      Weather Alert

Ocean Beach Road reduced to one lane during paving work

Aug 10, 2021 @ 7:53am

Drivers should prepare for delays on SR 109 for over a month as work is done on the roadway.

Grays Harbor County announced to KXRO that there will be work to pave the Ocean Beach Road and the road will be brought down to a single lane during the process.

Work is scheduled to occur over approximately 5 miles of the road, between milepost 1.5 and Powell Rd.

The announcement states that the project is expected to run through September 20, 2021.

Drivers are encouraged to use SR 109 to Powell to avoid congestion.

August 2021
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Most Popular Posts
The Olson Bros Talk Up Concert In The Park This Saturday On The Kix Morning show!
Slide closes SR 109 outside Hoquiam
South Aberdeen man stabbed; neighbor taken into custody
South Bend considers fireworks restrictions; asks for public input
Cosi Hill accident sends Hoquiam man to hospital
Connect With Us Listen To Us On