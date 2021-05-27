Oakville students contract COVID-19; some students asked to take measures
The Oakville School District is responding after students contracted COVID-19.
In a letter to parents, the district states that two students, one in 8th grade and another in 12th grade, contracted the disease.
According to the letter, the infected students were on campus Tuesday, May 25.
They say that “out of an abundance of caution” the district has asked all 12th and 8th grade students to stay home for 14 days and to get tested. The letter reminds students that may test positive to contact the school so that contact tracing can be done.
Oakville Middle School school is remaining open at this time, and the district says that they are working closely with Grays Harbor health officials to identify anyone who had close contact with these students to determine if they may have been exposed.
Parents are reminded to continue to monitor the health of students and families for symptoms.
“Children with COVID-19 generally have mild, cold-like symptoms, such as fever, runny nose, and cough. Vomiting and diarrhea have also been reported in some children.”
The letter also states that children with underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk.