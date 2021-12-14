      Weather Alert

Oakley Carlson last seen Feb. 10; no signs of child on home property

Dec 14, 2021 @ 10:06am

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office shared an update into the ongoing search for missing/endangered 5-year-old Oakley Carlson of Oakville.

Undersheriff Brad Johansson told KXRO that after an extensive search of the family home and surrounding property for signs of the girl on December 11th, searchers were unable to locate Oakley Carlson.

The search featured assistance from a number of resources, including a large amount of search and rescue groups, search dogs, cadaver dogs and drones equipped with thermal imaging.

Investigators are still actively investigating the disappearance of Oakley.

Johansson did provide an update on a new confirmed date that Oakley was seen alive. It was confirmed that the girl was seen alive on Feb. 10th, 2021.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who has seen Oakley since January of 2021.

They would also like to speak with anyone who has had direct contact with her parents Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson during that same time period.

Anyone with information is asked to call the dispatch non-emergency number at 360-533-8765, Detective Sgt. Paul Logan at 360-964-1729 or email [email protected].

