Numerous chip seal projects taking place today in Montesano
Drivers in Montesano should prepare for some delays today as chip sealing projects are done throughout the city.
In a post from the City of Montesano, they alert residents and anyone in the area that projects are planned throughout Tuesday to work on the local roads.
Chip seal projects are planned on multiple streets.
- W. Wynooche Avenue from main Street to City Limits
- 10th Street from Wynooche Avenue to Marcy Avenue
- N. 7th Street from Cedar Avenue to the end of street
- 3rd Street from Simpson Avenue to McBryde Avenue
- Lake Sylvia Road from McBryde Avenue to the Park
The city states that the projects are anticipated to be finished by the end of today, although some work could run into Wednesday, August 4 if necessary.
Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to call City Hall at 360-249-3021 ext. 105.