North Beach School District cancels all schooling for remainder of week
The North Beach School District has stopped all classes for the remainder of this week.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Andy Kelly says that both in-person and online learning will be paused January 19, 20, and 21.
The letter states that this closure of all learning opportunities is due to both COVID-19 cases and inadequate staffing levels to serve students.
“This isn’t cause for alarm or panic…but it is absolute cause for us to continue to follow the science and the guidance about how to mitigate the spread of COVID to the best of our ability.” said Kelly
According to Kelly, the district had over 20 employees out on Tuesday, either with COVID-19 or those dealing with COVID-19 related issues. In addition, over 300 students were absent on the day. This brought the absence rate to nearly 40% district wide.
“I appreciate each of you as parents who are keeping your kids home when they are showing symptoms that could be associated with COVID. You’re helping us manage this challenging situation.”
The decision to pause all instruction came after consultation with the school nurse and an examination of the school district data.
Due to the closure, additional learning days will be added during the remainder of the school year.