No injuries following officer-involved shooting
An Elma Police Officer fired his service weapon during the arrest of a 42-year-old Rochester man.
Elma Police Chief Susan Shultz shared information about the circumstances that led to the arrest of the local man.
According to Chief Shultz, the man is suspected of pulling a firearm on a gas station clerk Sunday afternoon in Central Park. Following that incident, Elma Officers found the suspect traveling “at high speeds” eastbound on Highway 12 at Schouweiler Rd.
The report states that attempts were made to stop the vehicle as it traveled through Elma “at speeds ranging from 60 to 100 miles per hour”.
When the suspect began driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 12, officers terminated the pursuit for safety until the suspect began driving in the correct lanes of travel.
The pursuit continued until the suspect was involved in a vehicle collision with another vehicle at the intersection of S. 3rd Street, Mox Chehalis and McCleary Rd. in McCleary.
Following the collision, circumstances that have not yet been released led to an Elma Officer discharging his weapon.
“Because this situation is under investigation, facts and circumstances leading up to the officer’s actions will be released at a later date.” said Schultz.
Neither the officers involved nor the suspect were injured during the incident.
The Rochester man is in custody at Grays Harbor County Jail for charges including First Degree robbery.
According to EPD, the scene and surrounding area was blocked off for several hours.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard practice, and the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Department is overseeing the investigation into the discharge of the officer’s firearm.