Nine local organizations recently funded through community foundation grant cycle

April 12, 2024 7:11AM PDT
Photo by Grays Harbor Community Foundation

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation announced that they invested $34,430 into the community through their 2024 1st Quarter Impact Grants program. 

Nine local organizations were awarded with projects ranging from supporting local arts to helping feed our seniors.

 The organizations that were funded through our 2024 1st Quarter Impact Grants program include:

  • Aberdeen School District – AJ West Library Redesign
  • Connections– Capital Improvements
  • North Beach Senior Center– Senior Meal Program
  • Grays Harbor County 4-H – Storage Shed Repairs
  • Grays Harbor Historical Seaport – After School STEM Camp
  • North Beach PAWS– Student Engagement Project
  • North Beach School District- Native Education Program
  • Pacific Northwest Music Project– Kurt Cobain Historical Home Plaque
  • Robert Gray Elementary PTO- Enrichment Activities

Grays Harbor Community Foundation Executive Director Eric Potts said, “The Foundation continues to partner with local agencies on both necessary and new projects to keep moving Grays Harbor forward. Through our grants and scholarship programs this year we will invest over $3M into our community. We are excited about the future of our local students as well as the vitality of our local nonprofit community. “

You may find out more about the grants program by checking the Foundation website at www.gh-cf.org or contacting our office at 360-532-1600 or by e-mail at [email protected]

The next grant cycle for the foundation is Impact Grants with a deadline of June 1st at 5 pm.

