New Years Eve Beach Bash concert and more!

December 27, 2023 6:05AM PST
Plan your New Year’s Eve now! Get your tickets to the BEACH BASH at the Ocean Shores Convention Center. Doors open at 6pm new years eve with casino night, a buffet dinner and a no host bar. Comedian Charlie Williams takes the stage at 7:30.

Nashville Recording artist Leah Justine will sing in the East Coast New Year with her country stylings and energetic entertainment. at 9:30 you’ll enjoy a tribute to Janice Joplin with Janice Lives. This is the NorthWest’s preimere Janis Joplin experience. Finally local hit Johnny and the Bad Boys will sing in the New Year and raise a Champagne toast to the New Year with you.

Get your tickets now at BrownPaperTickets.com, use the keyword ocean shores and get your tickets now. This is a 21 and over only event. Local hotels Grays Gull and Canterbury Inn have Beach Bash specials so you don’t need to drive home. but get your reservations and tickets now for the Ocean Shores New Years Eve Beach Bash!

