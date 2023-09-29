New leadership needed on flagship Aberdeen events

Aberdeen Founder’s Day and Aberdeen Art Walk are in need of new directors.

In an announcement this week, the two individuals who have produced and organized both local events said that they are stepping away.

Karen Rowe and Tawni Andrews announced that they are looking for new leadership for the events going forward.

Both events have occurred for multiple years, with Art Walk having a longer history, but both have been under the direction of Rowe and Andrews for the past few years.

The 2023 events will be the last year the two will be involved.

They tell KXRO that the programs are able to occur thanks to numerous volunteers who have assisted over the years, although many of them have come and gone.

Current or former volunteers, new leaders, or a new organization that would like to take over the events are being sought.

Both Karen and Tawni say that they are ready to hand the reins over to new volunteers, but they add that timing to find new individuals is short.

They stated that applications for grants through the Aberdeen Lodging Tax Committee, that are used to help fund the events, are due by October 18, 2023.

Their contact information is:

Founder’s Day – Karen Rowe, [email protected]

Art Walk – Tawni Andrews, [email protected]