KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

New Artist Spotlight and Why Streaming Her Song Is Important

January 27, 2024 11:32AM PST
Share

31-year-old Cat Janice is an artist that has been trying to make a name for herself in music for several years, and also sharing her journey with cancer. Unfortunately, that journey is coming to a close after it returned and spread to her lungs. She is now in hospice care, but put all of her songs into her young son’s name.

@cat.janice #duet with @Kat I love you thank you for sharing!!! ❤️❤️🥰🥰 we love you and MK and following all your adventures 🥰🥰🥰 thanks for dancing with us!! #danceyououttamyhead #cancer ♬ Dance You Outta My Head – Cat Janice


She asked her TikTok followers to stream a new song she wrote for her 7-year-old son Loren, so she could leave him the proceeds.  She wasn’t sure she would live to see “Dance You Outta My Head” released, but even better…she learned it was charting on iTunes.

So every stream of her songs will benefit him. You can stream it HERE:

More about:
Cat Janice
Dance Outta My Head

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Here Comes GoodbyeRascal Flatts
8:13am
Where The Wild Things AreLuke Combs
8:09am
Everything I LoveMorgan Wallen
8:06am
One Hell Of An AmenBrantley Gilbert
8:02am
Better ManLittle Big Town
7:57am
View Full Playlist