New alert system adopted by local authorities; residents would need to sign up for inclusion
Grays Harbor County Emergency Management is encouraging residents to sign up for their new alert system.
The local emergency management office has announced that they have changed public alerting systems.
Those who have previously signed up for notifications from Grays Harbor County Emergency Management will need to sign up for the new system in order to receive alerts via email, voice call and/ or text.
The new system is called Rave Alert/ Smart911.
They say that benefits of this new system include targeted location-based alerts and important National Weather Service notifications to residents.
Critical weather-related information, such as high winds, high surf advisories, flooding or tsunami warnings would be transmitted to citizens registered with Rave Alert/ Smart911.
Rave Alert/ Smart911 also allows Emergency Management to isolate a geographic area in the county for specific notifications, which could include local evacuations, boil water notices, shelter-in-place instructions or other emergencies impacting a specific area of Grays Harbor.
They ask anyone intereste in recieving these alerts to take a few moments to sign up for Rave Alert/ Smart911 and update your current information, email address and phone number.
The link to register for Rave Alert/ Smart911 is: https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action…
If you have any questions or need assistance in registering for Rave Alert/ Smart911, please contact Carmin or Hannah at Grays Harbor Emergency Management at 360-249-3911 or ghcdem@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.