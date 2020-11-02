Multiple North Beach fires and calls at same time
Multiple calls on Saturday night had Grays Harbor Fire District 8 crews spread out in the North Beach.
In a report from the coastal fire department, they said that on Saturday around 9:30pm, a medical call had crews out in the region. Shortly thereafter, around 9:45 a mutual aid call came in that sent crews to a structure fire in Copalis Crossing.
When the crew arrived on scene in Copalis Crossing, the home was completely engulfed and was a total loss.
Fire spread from the home, damaging a neighbor’s home as well as a power pole.
GHFD#8 as on scene along with GHFD#6, GHFD#7, Quinault Fire, and GHCSO assisting with the call.
Two hours after the multiple departments responded, another mutual aid call was received for a structure fire in Copalis Beach.’
Reports indicated that the fire in Copalis Beach was also a total loss.
GHFD#8 notes that Firefighter Jon Allestad worked both fires, totaling almost 10 hours on scene with the tender.