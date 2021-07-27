Multiple county health officers encourage continued masking; Grays Harbor included
Grays Harbor has joined other counties in recommending increased COVID-19 diligence.
Grays Harbor County Health Officer John Bausher, MD PhD, along with the health officers from Jefferson, Clallam, King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, and San Juan Counties are recommending the continued use of masks within indoor settings to protect the public.
This comes after King County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin issued such guidance on Friday.
The letter, signed on Monday, states that the officials “have joined together to pass on their best public health advice to protect you, your family, and your communities”.
The recommendation to wear facial coverings when in indoor settings where vaccination status of those around you is unknown goes out to all residents.
They say this action would “help reduce the risk of COVID-19 to the public, including customers and workers, help stem the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in many parts of the state and decrease the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant”.
The health officers continue to push residents that are able to get vaccinations.
Skagit County Health Officer Howard Leibrand separately made that recommendation Monday as did officials in Multnomah County, Oregon. Washington state health officials say they support the local efforts.
There is no legal enforcement of the letter, and it sits only as a recommendation.