Multiple agencies respond to apprehend escaped inmate from Naselle Youth Camp
Naselle, WA – Multiple agencies responded to search for and apprehend an escaped inmate from the Naselle Youth Camp.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that on August 27th they received a 911 call from the Youth Camp reporting that an inmate had escaped from the facility and that staff were in pursuit.
They were able to provide a description of the escapee and the direction the inmate was heading.
Several law enforcement officers responded to the area of the incident and established a search perimeter.
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office says they and Camp staff were assisted by the Washington State Patrol, the Raymond Police Department and the Shoalwater Bay Tribal Police Department.
Pacific County Sheriff’s K-9 “Ciko” was utilized to begin a track on the escapee.
The Shoalwater Bay Tribal Police Department deployed their drone overhead to aid in locating the escapee as the ground crews searched.
Police say that the drone that was deployed was equipped with an audio broadcasting system that was playing a message saying that the K-9 was tracking him and that he may come in contact with the dog.
About a minute after the broadcast, the escapee emerged from the thick brush approximately 50 feet away from where K-9 “Ciko” was tracking and surrendered.
The Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was taken back into custody without injury or incident and turned over to the Youth Camp staff.